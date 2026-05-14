Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 14, 2026

A mix of sun and cloud is seen over Windsor, Ont.'s marina in this viewer-submitted image from September 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 4.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..sunny. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.