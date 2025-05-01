The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Showers beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming south 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..showers ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 5 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Sunday..sunny. High 16.

Sunday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.