The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Local blowing snow this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature falling to minus 4 this morning then rising. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h. High plus 4.

Friday night..clearing. Low minus 5.

Saturday..sunny. High plus 4.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Sunday..clearing. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.