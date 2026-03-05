The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Periods of rain ending early this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Periods of rain beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 7 C.

Tonight...Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Amount 5 mm. Low 3 C.

Friday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle in the morning and 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 13 C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Saturday...Showers. High 17 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low 3 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 16 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11 C.