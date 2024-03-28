The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 9. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 11. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 9.