The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness late this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then west 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 14. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..rain. High 11.

Sunday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Wednesday..rain. High 9.