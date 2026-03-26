The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning with 40 percent chance of showers late this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning then northeast 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..showers ending after midnight then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday..clearing near noon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 late in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 5.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.