The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 60 percent chance of snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

Friday..periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the morning then light in the afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..periods of snow. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Sunday..sunny. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 9.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 9.