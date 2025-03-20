The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..rain showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers early this afternoon then 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 late this morning. Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 11. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..clearing. High plus 5.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Low plus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain or snow. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.