The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low plus 2.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 late in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Saturday..clearing. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..clearing. Low minus 6.

Monday..sunny. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.