The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High 13. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low plus 4.



Friday..mainly cloudy. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.



Friday night..clear. Low zero.



Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.



Saturday night..showers. Low plus 1.



Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.