The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low plus 2.

Friday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 17.

Saturday night..showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Wednesday..rain. High 13.