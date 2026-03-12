The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Friday..periods of snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 in the morning then becoming west 40 gusting to 70 in the afternoon. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low minus 3.

Sunday..periods of snow or rain. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low plus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. High minus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Wednesday..cloudy. High zero.