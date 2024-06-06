The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 25 C. Humidex 28 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low 13 C.

Friday..mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 25 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 16 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27 C.