The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 19 or 66.
This evening: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12 or 54.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 21. Humidex 27 or 81.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 15 or 59.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 or 75.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25 or 77.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.