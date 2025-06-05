The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 19 or 66.

This evening: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12 or 54.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 21. Humidex 27 or 81.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 15 or 59.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 or 75.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25 or 77.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.