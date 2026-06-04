Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Wooden weather thermometer measurement on a blue sky with the sun on a hot day.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 30 C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 17 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 30 C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Monday...Sunny. High 28 C.

Monday night...Clear. Low 18 C.

Tuesday...Sunny. High 30 C.

Tuesday night...Clear. Low 18 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.