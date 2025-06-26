The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Friday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 22.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 18.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.