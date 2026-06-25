Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Last day of school before 3 weeks of closures

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 14.

Friday..cloudy. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Saturday..cloudy. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.