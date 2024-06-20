The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..clear. Low 18.

Tuesday..sunny. High 31.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 31.