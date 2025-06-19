The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late this evening. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..sunny. Windy. High 32.

Saturday night..clear. Low 23.

Sunday..sunny. High 34.

Sunday night..clear. Low 24.

Monday..sunny. High 36.

Monday night..clear. Low 24.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 35.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.