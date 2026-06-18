Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 18, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 13.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Monday..periods of rain. High 24.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..sunny. High 26.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.