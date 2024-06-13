The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this morning then 70 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 19.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 25.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 24.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.