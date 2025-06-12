The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low 13.

Friday..overcast. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 24. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..cloudy. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.