Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 11, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers this morning and 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 32. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 22.

Friday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 18.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.