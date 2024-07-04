The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 18.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday..cloudy. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.