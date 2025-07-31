The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending this afternoon then clearing. Local smoke. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Local smoke this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the morning. High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 26.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.