Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 30, 2026

group of young people playing volleyball on the beach

volleyball on the beach

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 17.

Friday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 17.

Monday..sunny. High 28.

Monday night..clear. Low 18.

Tuesday..sunny. High 29.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 20.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.