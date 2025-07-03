The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Friday..sunny. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 21.

Saturday..sunny. High 32.

Saturday night..clear. Low 23.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Monday..sunny. High 29.

Monday night..clear. Low 19.

Tuesday..sunny. High 29.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High 28.