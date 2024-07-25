The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear. Low 13.

Friday..sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.