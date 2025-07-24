The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 35. Humidex 44. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 22.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late in the morning. High 27. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.