Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Young woman smiling and using her smartphone while waiting for her electric vehicle to charge at a modern station in a sunny urban setting

Young woman using her smartphone while charging her electric vehicle

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday night..showers. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.