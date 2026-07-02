Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 2, 2026

Background for a hot summer or heat wave, orange sky with with bright sun and thermometer

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

An orange warning—heat—has been issued.

Today...Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 36 C. Humidex 43 C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Becoming clear overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 25 C.

Friday...Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning then southwest 20 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 35 C. Humidex 43 C.

Friday night...Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 23 C.

Saturday...A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 32 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Wednesday...Sunny. High 31 C.