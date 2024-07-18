The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clearing this evening. Low 10.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.