The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h becoming north 20 this evening then light overnight. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.