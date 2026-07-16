Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, July 16, 2026

A hazy, smoky start to the day in Windsor, July 16, 2026.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Local smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 31. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Local smoke. Low 20.

Friday..sunny. Local smoke. High 31. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.