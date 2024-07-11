The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..sunny. High 30.

Saturday night..clear. Low 21.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.