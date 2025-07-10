The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 20.

Friday..increasing cloudiness in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..clear. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.