The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..periods of snow. Low minus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of snow. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.