The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6.

Friday..periods of rain or drizzle ending in the afternoon then mainly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Saturday..rain. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.