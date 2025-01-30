The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..becoming cloudy late this evening. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Friday..periods of rain changing to periods of snow mixed with rain late in the afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..sunny. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.