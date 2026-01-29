The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Friday..clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 30 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 20.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 5.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.