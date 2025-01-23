The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 14. Wind chill near minus 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.