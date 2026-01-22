The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 15. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Friday..clearing. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 13. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 14.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 14.

Sunday..snow. High minus 9.

Sunday night..periods of snow. Low minus 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 9.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.