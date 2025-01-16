The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 7.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 14.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 9.