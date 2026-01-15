The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60 percent chance of snow before morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 17.

Friday..periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.