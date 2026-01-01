The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A few flurries beginning late this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 18. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..a few flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 15.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 14.

Saturday..increasing cloudiness. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 5.