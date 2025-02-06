The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then southwest 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Friday..clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 8.

Saturday..periods of snow. High minus 1.

Saturday night..snow. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.