The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of light snow this evening. Periods of snow beginning near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13.

Friday..periods of snow ending late in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon. Periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. Low minus 17.

Saturday..sunny. High minus 10.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.