The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain mixed with drizzle changing to snow this morning then to a few rain showers or flurries later this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..a few rain showers or flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Snow beginning near noon and ending late in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night..showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..rain. High 10.