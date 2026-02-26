The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

Friday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High 11.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Saturday..sunny. High 6.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain or snow. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.